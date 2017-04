New FN FAL Factory Magazines



I accept personal checks and MOs. Contact me with questions, possible trades or any offers. Thanks for looking.



Jerry







I have for sale a very unusual item. Ten 20 round, brand new FN FAL magazines made in 6/63 in Belgium at the FN factory. The label is attached to the box. These are still in the original box ten magazine box and sealed plastic wrap. I have not opened them or seen them for sale in many years. $375 shipped.I accept personal checks and MOs. Contact me with questions, possible trades or any offers. Thanks for looking.Jerry