A new christensen arms stock I have a brand new Christensen Arms Carbon Fiber Composite Sporter Stock. It is new and I just pulled it off a new classic 2 rifle 28 Nosler. It is green with black specks LA. I will take 250.00 shipped PAYPAL gift or USPS money order.





Life is to short to sweat the small stuff!!



ALL THANGS WILD TAXIDERMY __________________Life is to short to sweat the small stuff!!ALL THANGS WILD TAXIDERMY