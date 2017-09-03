Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
New christensen arms stock
03-09-2017, 12:08 PM
troysand
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: mayville, north dakota
Posts: 32
New christensen arms stock
Christensen arms stock for short action remington ,just got for a new build but decided to go different wrought. Payed $400 sell for $350 obo
