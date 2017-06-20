Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
New Bell and Carlson M40 Stocks
06-20-2017, 09:39 PM
chirodr1
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 41
New Bell and Carlson M40 Stocks
New "Take Off" Bell and Carlson stocks. Long action magnum with a Sendero/Varmint contour. Full aluminum bedding block. Black with gray webbing.
$195.00 Shipped CONUS.
