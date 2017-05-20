Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
New Bell and Carlson M40 Stocks
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
New Bell and Carlson M40 Stocks
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-20-2017, 11:31 AM
chirodr1
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 37
New Bell and Carlson M40 Stocks
I have a couple of New "Take Off" Bell and Carlson M40 stocks. Removed from new in the box Remington rifles. They are black with gray webbing. $210.00 each shipped. Payment: USPS Money Order
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
2
05-20-2017, 11:48 AM
velvetant
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: northern Nevada
Posts: 100
Re: New Bell and Carlson M40 Stocks
Long or short action?
Varmint barrel contour?
#
3
05-20-2017, 03:13 PM
chirodr1
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 37
Re: New Bell and Carlson M40 Stocks
Long action. Sendero/Varmint contour. Thanks
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
F/S Kreiger .22 cal barrel
|
6 dasher reamer and go gauge
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:10 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC