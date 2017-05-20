Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



New Bell and Carlson M40 Stocks
Unread 05-20-2017, 11:31 AM
New Bell and Carlson M40 Stocks
I have a couple of New "Take Off" Bell and Carlson M40 stocks. Removed from new in the box Remington rifles. They are black with gray webbing. $210.00 each shipped. Payment: USPS Money Order
Unread 05-20-2017, 11:48 AM
Re: New Bell and Carlson M40 Stocks
Long or short action?
Varmint barrel contour?
Unread 05-20-2017, 03:13 PM
Re: New Bell and Carlson M40 Stocks
Long action. Sendero/Varmint contour. Thanks
