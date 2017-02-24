Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


New 700 take off
Unread 02-24-2017, 02:35 PM
New 700 take off
BBl is Rem Varmint contour in 7MM-08, 26", matte finish. Lug not included.
$125shipped
Unread 02-24-2017, 03:06 PM
Re: New 700 take off
Caliber?
Unread 02-24-2017, 03:19 PM
Re: New 700 take off
Fixed it. Thanks.
