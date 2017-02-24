Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
New 700 take off
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
New 700 take off
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-24-2017, 02:35 PM
jpretle
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Central Mt.
Posts: 61
New 700 take off
BBl is Rem Varmint contour in 7MM-08, 26", matte finish. Lug not included.
$125shipped
Last edited by jpretle; 02-24-2017 at
03:18 PM
.
#
2
02-24-2017, 03:06 PM
cahunter805
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2010
Posts: 261
Re: New 700 take off
Caliber?
#
3
02-24-2017, 03:19 PM
jpretle
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Central Mt.
Posts: 61
Re: New 700 take off
Fixed it. Thanks.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTB - Cooper Excalibur or Jackson Hunter Stock
|
WTB Savage 243 Small Shank Varmint Barrel
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
07:02 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC