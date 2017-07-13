Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
New 700 rum and std long actions for sale
New 700 rum and std long actions for sale
07-13-2017, 08:21 PM
Smokepoles
Gold Member
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 714
New 700 rum and std long actions for sale
Here's two more I don't have plans for at the moment. Both takeoffs from new unfired rifles sold complete as seen. One from a 300 rum, other was an 06
$400 shipped each.
