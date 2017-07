Muzzle Brakes BOTH ARE 5/8x24 thread: BOTH ARE BORED FOR 338 CALIBER. Defensive Edge FDE five-port slab is 150 (612 rds); the Precision Armament M4-72 Severe Duty BLACK NITRIDE is 100 including the complete tuning washer set and instructions in box (13 rds). Prices include shipping. Thank You Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger