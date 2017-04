MSAR STG-556 Magazines



10 New in Wrapper Amber colored 30 Rd. Mags. $35 ea.

3 New in Wrapper Black colored 30 Rd. Mags. $35 ea.

2 Like New with no Wrapper Black colored 42 Rd. Mags. $35 ea.



I accept personal checks and MOs. Contact me with questions, possible trades or any offers. Thanks for looking.



Jerry



Sold the rifle and have 15 magazines to sell. These are getting rather hard to find and I believe no longer made. I have:10 New in Wrapper Amber colored 30 Rd. Mags. $35 ea.3 New in Wrapper Black colored 30 Rd. Mags. $35 ea.2 Like New with no Wrapper Black colored 42 Rd. Mags. $35 ea.I accept personal checks and MOs. Contact me with questions, possible trades or any offers. Thanks for looking.Jerry