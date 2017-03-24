Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Model 700 stock Christensen Arms
Unread 03-24-2017, 07:53 PM
Model 700 stock Christensen Arms
New Christensen Arms short action stock for Remington, varmint contour $350
Model 700 stock Christensen Arms-20170309_110036.jpg  
