Misc. Items An Interarms Mark X Mauser 98 firing pin and spring,

An Interarms Mark X Mauser front and rear action screws,

An Interarms Mark X Mauser front and rear 1 sling swivels,

An Interarms Mark X Mauser black plastic CZ logo buttplate with screws. $50 for all.



Pachmayr Gripper Ruger Speed Six grip,

Pachmayr Presentation Ruger Speed Six grip,

Hogue Monogrip Speed Six grip. All look new or barely used. $30 for all.



1 new (in package) GG&G Flip up front sight w/instructions. $75



2 used Merit Target disks with 10x40 threads. $25 each or both for $40



1 slightly used Marble style rear barrel sight with riser. $15



1 slightly used Marble style front sight 3/8 dovetail. $5



1 slightly used front sight hood. $10



I accept checks and MO. Shipping is extra. See my other items for sale, as any purchase over $150 is free shipping. Contact me with questions, possible trades or pictures. Willing to listen to reasonable offers. Thanks for looking.



Jerry