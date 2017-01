Mini Mauser MPI Ultra Light Finished Stock

Will take $350 shipped to lower 48. PM for more info. Have a MPI ultra light finished stock for mini mauser action ( Charles Daly/Remington 799/etc). Weighs 1 lb 12.3 oz with pachmayr decelerator pad, swivel studs and pillar bedded. Factory grey/brown/black spec texture finish, sporter bbl inlet . Very nice, light weight stock in great (really like new) condition with super nice pillar bedding job as well. Stock goes for $675 on MPI site:Will take $350 shipped to lower 48. PM for more info. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger