Military M16 Bayonets



I have a few of the M7 Bayonets with the Black M10 Scabbard. The others have the OD Green M8A1 Scabbards. The M7 Bayonets are in Mint to as New condition.



I also have a small lot of M7 Bayonets Only, (No Scabbards), in their original unopened packing. These were never issued or opened.



Price is $35.00 Each picked up in zip code 19096. Shipping is extra.



Please contact me with any questions.



































