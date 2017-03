MDT TAC21Chasis MDT TAC21 Chassis Short Action model in black. It's in great condition and has only been used on the range.

I still have original box and paperwork. Comes with original chasis upper, lower and handguard.

I had to buy grip, magazine and prs stock separate so they're not included.

Right now I still have my competition 308 in it but I'll text or email pics of the chasis for serious buyer.

