McMillan Tikka T3 Hunter Stock EDGE + Atlaswork alloy trigger guard
01-04-2017
McMillan Tikka T3 Hunter Stock EDGE + Atlaswork alloy trigger guard
I have the following package for sale which replaces all the weak links of your Tikka T3 so you can extract the full potential of this fine platform.

McMillan Tikka T3 Hunter Stock with carbon fiber EDGE technology
--Sako Hunter pattern
--EDGE construction/fill
--Right handed
--Inlet for: Factory Tikka T3 action, bottom metal, and barrel
--1-inch Pachmayr Decelerator
--13.5 LOP (standard)
--Stainless steel recoil lug installed
--Pillars
--Stainless studs
--Painted with an olive base with tan and gray speckles

Atlasworx Aluminum Alloy trigger guard for use with factory magazines.
--Replaces plastic factory trigger guard with a strong, lightweight material that does not flex.

(2) 3 round factory Tikka T3 long action magazines in excellent condition
(1) 5 round factory Tikka T3 long action magazine in excellent condition

Both the stock and bottom metal are new and unused.

I will take $775 shipped for the stock, trigger guard, and 3 magazines.



