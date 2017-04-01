McMillan Tikka T3 Hunter Stock EDGE + Atlaswork alloy trigger guard



McMillan Tikka T3 Hunter Stock with carbon fiber EDGE technology

--Sako Hunter pattern

--EDGE construction/fill

--Right handed

--Inlet for: Factory Tikka T3 action, bottom metal, and barrel

--1-inch Pachmayr Decelerator

--13.5 LOP (standard)

--Stainless steel recoil lug installed

--Pillars

--Stainless studs

--Painted with an olive base with tan and gray speckles



Atlasworx Aluminum Alloy trigger guard for use with factory magazines.

--Replaces plastic factory trigger guard with a strong, lightweight material that does not flex.



(2) 3 round factory Tikka T3 long action magazines in excellent condition

(1) 5 round factory Tikka T3 long action magazine in excellent condition



Both the stock and bottom metal are new and unused.



I will take $775 shipped for the stock, trigger guard, and 3 magazines.







