McMillan Thumbhole Rem. 700 BDL L/A I have for sale a McMillan Thumbhole stock in the swirly pattern for a Remington 700 Long action BDL. It's in excellent shape. Missing the front swivel stud and will probably need rebed to your action. Barrel channel is for the standard Remington magnum. Price is $550 shipped.