Mcmillan Remington Hunter Stock - LH
Unread 12-29-2016, 10:16 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2006
Posts: 596
Mcmillan Remington Hunter Stock - LH
I closed the previous thread because I made an error.

I incorrectly said that the stock was inletted for a
PGW timberwolf action but it was actually the PGW M18 action which the same as a rem 700 inlet.

The barrel was a #7 Lilja.

Stock is black and in excellent condition. It has HS precision bottom metal and drop magazine.

I'm selling the stock with the bottom metal and mag.


$550 or best offer with shipping included.



Thanks
Johnny
