Mcmillan Remington Hunter Stock - LH
I closed the previous thread because I made an error.
I incorrectly said that the stock was inletted for a
PGW timberwolf action but it was actually the PGW M18 action which the same as a rem 700 inlet.
The barrel was a #7 Lilja.
Stock is black and in excellent condition. It has HS precision bottom metal and drop magazine.
I'm selling the stock with the bottom metal and mag.
$550 or best offer with shipping included.
Thanks
Johnny
