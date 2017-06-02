     close
McMillan Remington hunter l/a for sale or trade
  #1  
02-06-2017, 10:45 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 553
McMillan Remington hunter l/a for sale or trade
Long action with bdl inlet. Barrel channel is about .89 at tip of fore end, dipped in mossy oak camo. Action area bedded, no pillars, inletted by Bruno's. Has a new grind to fit limbsaver epoxied on. Exterior finish is very good with a couple minor handling marks.
$375 shipped conus or would trade for McMillan hunter (not rem hunter), game scout, maybe eh-3 or similar with smaller barrel channels. I need a stock with magnum channel for a long and short action and one with a sporter channel (#3 lilja) for long action. Thanks, can send more pics if needed via text or email.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
McMillan Remington hunter l/a for sale or trade-img_5044.jpg  
    •   #2  
    02-06-2017, 10:47 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Florida
    Posts: 553
    Re: McMillan Remington hunter l/a for sale or trade
    Another
    Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
    McMillan Remington hunter l/a for sale or trade-img_5045.jpg  
      #3  
    02-06-2017, 10:48 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Florida
    Posts: 553
    Re: McMillan Remington hunter l/a for sale or trade
    One more
    Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
    McMillan Remington hunter l/a for sale or trade-img_5046.jpg  
