McMillan Remington 700BDL SA Mountain Rifle stock
Unread 01-10-2017, 09:11 AM
Join Date: Oct 2006
Posts: 14
McMillan Remington 700BDL SA Mountain Rifle stock
For sale McMillan 700BDL short action Mountain Rifle stock. Factory McWoody, black sling studs,and pillar bedded. $475 shipped new in box.
