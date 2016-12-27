Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
12-27-2016, 08:29 AM
Jsmith410
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: NC
Posts: 58
McMillan Mountain Rifle Stock FS
McMillan Mountain Rifle stock for Remington 700 long action ADL in GAP camo. Silver swivel studs, 13.5 LOP, standard fill. Bedded around recoil lug. Factory magnum contour $475 discreet PayPal shipped.
12-27-2016, 09:39 AM
Timber338
Platinum Member
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Colorado
Posts: 1,452
Re: McMillan Mountain Rifle Stock FS
So you know how much this stock weighs?
12-27-2016, 09:59 AM
Jsmith410
Bronze Member
Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: NC
Posts: 58
Re: McMillan Mountain Rifle Stock FS
I don't right off hand. I think McMillan says 2-2.25lbs. I will try and weigh it tonight. Stock is cross posted. Pics sent to those who have requested.
Thanks,
Josh
