McMillan Mountain Rifle Stock FS
Unread 12-27-2016, 08:29 AM
Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: NC
Posts: 58
McMillan Mountain Rifle Stock FS
McMillan Mountain Rifle stock for Remington 700 long action ADL in GAP camo. Silver swivel studs, 13.5 LOP, standard fill. Bedded around recoil lug. Factory magnum contour $475 discreet PayPal shipped.
    Unread 12-27-2016, 09:39 AM
    Join Date: May 2011
    Location: Colorado
    Posts: 1,452
    Re: McMillan Mountain Rifle Stock FS
    So you know how much this stock weighs?
    Unread 12-27-2016, 09:59 AM
    Join Date: Sep 2015
    Location: NC
    Posts: 58
    Re: McMillan Mountain Rifle Stock FS
    I don't right off hand. I think McMillan says 2-2.25lbs. I will try and weigh it tonight. Stock is cross posted. Pics sent to those who have requested.

    Thanks,
    Josh
