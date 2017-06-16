Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
McMillan mountain rifle stock
McMillan mountain rifle stock
06-16-2017, 11:11 PM
timl
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2006
Location: PA
Posts: 453
McMillan mountain rifle stock
Remington 700 short action
BDL
Magnum barrel channel
Two blued studs
Pillars
13.5 lop
Right hand
Olive/tan/black marble
$400 shipped. I can text or email pictures, thanks.
