Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page McMillan mountain rifle stock
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

McMillan mountain rifle stock
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-16-2017, 11:11 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2006
Location: PA
Posts: 453
McMillan mountain rifle stock
Remington 700 short action
BDL
Magnum barrel channel
Two blued studs
Pillars
13.5 lop
Right hand
Olive/tan/black marble

$400 shipped. I can text or email pictures, thanks.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« PT&G 300 WSM Winchester Detachable mag Bottom Metal | Hs precision bottom metal »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:43 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC