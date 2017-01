McMillan Hunters Edge Stock - Rem 700 LA McMillan Hunters Edge Stock for Remington Long Action, Opened up for Remington Magnum Contour, never been bedded, excellent condition, only blemish is ball point pen mark shown in photo. These sell new at Redhawk rifles for $636 plus shipping. I will sell this for $500 shipped to your door.

