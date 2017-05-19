Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



McMillan Hunter Rem 700 SA
Unread 05-19-2017, 10:05 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Reno, NV
Posts: 533
McMillan Hunter Rem 700 SA
Brand new McMillan Hunter stock for Rem 700 SA. Inletted for #4 contour barrel. Pillars installed. Standard fill, 13.5 LOP, 1" Decel recoil pad. Olive, tan, and black. $450 shipped to your door. Paypal or USPS MO. Please PM with any questions.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
McMillan Hunter Rem 700 SA-mcm-hunter-olive-tan-black2.jpg  
