McMillan Hunter Rem 700 SA Brand new McMillan Hunter stock for Rem 700 SA. Inletted for #4 contour barrel. Pillars installed. Standard fill, 13.5 LOP, 1" Decel recoil pad. Olive, tan, and black. $450 shipped to your door. Paypal or USPS MO. Please PM with any questions. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger