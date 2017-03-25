Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


McMillan Hunter Rem 700 SA
Unread 03-25-2017, 10:33 AM
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Reno, NV
Posts: 506
McMillan Hunter Rem 700 SA
I have a brand new in the box McMillan Hunter stock for a Rem 700 SA. Pillars installed. Barrel channel for #4 contour. 1" Decel recoil pad. 1 front and rear sling stud. Color is green, tan, and black. $525 shipped to your door.
McMillan Hunter Rem 700 SA-mcm-hunter-olive-tan-black2.jpg  
