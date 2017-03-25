Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
McMillan Hunter Rem 700 SA
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
McMillan Hunter Rem 700 SA
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-25-2017, 10:33 AM
pburton
Gold Member
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Reno, NV
Posts: 506
McMillan Hunter Rem 700 SA
I have a brand new in the box McMillan Hunter stock for a Rem 700 SA. Pillars installed. Barrel channel for #4 contour. 1" Decel recoil pad. 1 front and rear sling stud. Color is green, tan, and black. $525 shipped to your door.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Stocks for sale
|
Mcmillan A5 l/a
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:49 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC