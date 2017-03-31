Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
McMillan Hunter McWoody SA Rem 700
McMillan Hunter McWoody SA Rem 700
03-31-2017, 02:04 PM
teflonhunter
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2011
Posts: 58
McMillan Hunter McWoody SA Rem 700
McMillan Hunter McWoody for short action Remington 700. 13.5 LOP. never used . $500.00 tyd insured lower 48 . USPS money order or paypal.
