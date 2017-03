McMillan HTG Tex SA Remington BDL Varmint stock FS

I have a McMillan HTG Tex stock inletted for a Remington 700 SA (bdl) also inlet for a sendero/5R barrel. Started to inlet the bottom of the stock for a detachable mag system and decided to stay with the hinged floor plate - so it is not perfect cosmetically. Works great though and has never been bedded. Asking $375 shipped. Pics to come shortly.