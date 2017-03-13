Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


McMillan Game Warden and Game Scout Stocks
Unread 03-13-2017, 08:41 AM
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Northwest Georgia
Posts: 45
McMillan Game Warden and Game Scout Stocks
Both stocks are in very good condition with no scratches or dings. They have only been to the range a few times and never in the woods.

Text for a quicker response 678-918-6622

TOP:
McMillan Game Warden-50% Black, 25% Gray, 25% Light Gray Marble

INLET:
Remington 700 Short Action BDL hinged floor plate
Varmint/Sendero/5R/Tactical Contour Barrels


BOTTOM:
McMillan Game Scout-50% Olive, 25% Black, 25% Tan Marble

INLET:
Remington 700 Short Action BDL hinged floor plate
Sporter/Magnum Contour Barrels

Sale Price:
$1,000 for both Shipped -or-
$510 each Shipped
McMillan Game Warden and Game Scout Stocks-stocks1.jpg   McMillan Game Warden and Game Scout Stocks-stocks2.jpg  

McMillan Game Warden and Game Scout Stocks-stocks3.jpg   McMillan Game Warden and Game Scout Stocks-stocks4.jpg  

Unread 03-13-2017, 09:42 AM
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Northwest Georgia
Posts: 45
Re: McMillan Game Warden and Game Scout Stocks
Game Warden Stock sold pending funds

Game Scout Stock still available.
