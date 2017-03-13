|
McMillan Game Warden and Game Scout Stocks
Both stocks are in very good condition with no scratches or dings. They have only been to the range a few times and never in the woods.
Text for a quicker response 678-918-6622
TOP:
McMillan Game Warden-50% Black, 25% Gray, 25% Light Gray Marble
INLET:
Remington 700 Short Action BDL hinged floor plate
Varmint/Sendero/5R/Tactical Contour Barrels
BOTTOM:
McMillan Game Scout-50% Olive, 25% Black, 25% Tan Marble
INLET:
Remington 700 Short Action BDL hinged floor plate
Sporter/Magnum Contour Barrels
Sale Price:
$1,000 for both Shipped -or-
$510 each Shipped