McMillan Game Warden and Game Scout Stocks Both stocks are in very good condition with no scratches or dings. They have only been to the range a few times and never in the woods.



Text for a quicker response 678-918-6622



TOP:

McMillan Game Warden-50% Black, 25% Gray, 25% Light Gray Marble



INLET:

Remington 700 Short Action BDL hinged floor plate

Varmint/Sendero/5R/Tactical Contour Barrels





BOTTOM:

McMillan Game Scout-50% Olive, 25% Black, 25% Tan Marble



INLET:

Remington 700 Short Action BDL hinged floor plate

Sporter/Magnum Contour Barrels



Sale Price:

$1,000 for both Shipped -or-

$510 each Shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







