McMillan Game Warden (adj.)
Unread 02-03-2017, 08:38 PM
Join Date: Oct 2015
Location: Fairbanks, Juneau, Denali
Posts: 267
McMillan Game Warden (adj.)
On the hunt for a led to McMillan Game Warden adjustable; Rem. long action, Proof full bull.
    Unread 02-03-2017, 08:41 PM
    Join Date: Jan 2011
    Location: Tulsa
    Posts: 2,175
    Re: McMillan Game Warden (adj.)
    On the hunt for a led to McMillan Game Warden adjustable; Rem. long action, Proof full bull.
    WTS McMillan Game Warden stock With Edge Fill
    Unread 02-03-2017, 08:50 PM
    Join Date: Jan 2011
    Location: Tulsa
    Posts: 2,175
    Re: McMillan Game Warden (adj.)
    I just re-read that ad and saw it was a short action and is no longer for sale.
    Unread 02-03-2017, 09:08 PM
    Join Date: Oct 2015
    Location: Fairbanks, Juneau, Denali
    Posts: 267
    Re: McMillan Game Warden (adj.)
    Yup, seen that one, maybe I need to change my build plan.
