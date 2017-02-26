McMillan Edge 700 BDL SA w. Alum Bottom Metal McMillan Edge Fill 700 BDL Short Action. Brown with Red Decelerator Pad, 13 1/2"LOP, Recoil Lug bedded nicely along w. tang area a little. Looks good. Stainless studs. Will throw in Aluminum Bottom Metal (no magazine box or follower). $600 tyd. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











