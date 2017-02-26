Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


McMillan Edge 700 BDL SA w. Alum Bottom Metal
Unread 02-26-2017, 12:47 PM
McMillan Edge 700 BDL SA w. Alum Bottom Metal
McMillan Edge Fill 700 BDL Short Action. Brown with Red Decelerator Pad, 13 1/2"LOP, Recoil Lug bedded nicely along w. tang area a little. Looks good. Stainless studs. Will throw in Aluminum Bottom Metal (no magazine box or follower). $600 tyd.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
McMillan Edge 700 BDL SA w. Alum Bottom Metal-edge.jpg   McMillan Edge 700 BDL SA w. Alum Bottom Metal-e-2.jpg  

McMillan Edge 700 BDL SA w. Alum Bottom Metal-e3.jpg   McMillan Edge 700 BDL SA w. Alum Bottom Metal-e-4.jpg  

McMillan Edge 700 BDL SA w. Alum Bottom Metal-m-3.jpg   McMillan Edge 700 BDL SA w. Alum Bottom Metal-metal-2.jpg  

Unread 02-26-2017, 06:54 PM
Re: McMillan Edge 700 BDL SA w. Alum Bottom Metal
Factory sporter barrel channel by the way.
