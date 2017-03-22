Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


McMillan a5 long action adjustable 700
  #1  
03-22-2017, 12:02 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 377
McMillan a5 long action adjustable 700
McMillan a-5 molded in snow camo
Fully adjustable with spacer system
Standard fill I believe
700 bdl inlet. Sendero barrel

It was inletted for the Remington dbm deal
And I filled in with bedding and tried to Match.

Text 405-974-9547

$750 Tyd
  #2  
03-22-2017, 12:03 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 377
Re: McMillan a5 long action adjustable 700
Pics
McMillan a5 long action adjustable 700-img_4042.jpg   McMillan a5 long action adjustable 700-img_3946.jpg  

McMillan a5 long action adjustable 700-img_3947.jpg   McMillan a5 long action adjustable 700-img_3948.jpg  

