Mcmillan A3 sporter swirly
03-22-2017, 11:40 AM
Elk Hunter 338
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: Pocatello Idaho
Posts: 525
Mcmillan A3 sporter swirly
I have a Brand new mcmillan right handed A3 sporter tan black green swirly rem varm bdl rem 700 LA studs front and rear. $500 shipped
03-22-2017, 12:03 PM
Cuz
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2014
Location: Magnolia, texas
Posts: 122
Re: Mcmillan A3 sporter swirly
I'll take it if it's still available. Pm sent
