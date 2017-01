McMillan A3 Edge Sporter I've decided to go another route on this build. Stock is brand new. Only seen one trip to the range. I would like $600 Shipped. Specs below



Bighorn TL3 Inlet (will work for Remington 700 & clones)

Desert Ambush Molded

Surgeon Bottom Metal (not included)

Bartlein #3b Barrel Channel

Two flush cups on bottom

Picatinny rail up front

Pillars installed



Only trade I'm interested in would be an all black McMillan or Manners carbon fiber stock.



Thanks

