McMillan A3 700 sporter stock Shor action

02-17-2017, 12:21 PM
23ELKHUNTER
Junior Member
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 6
A3 McMillan Sporter 700 short action
color is 50% olive 25% tan marble
Sku# A3SPRTR-S700-VAR-5
NEW IN BOX, NEVER PUT ON AN ACTION. Was going to a build with it; never got around to it.
Still have original receipt
$550 plus $25 shipping
