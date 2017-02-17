Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


McMillan A3 700 sporter stock Shor action
Unread 02-17-2017, 12:21 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 6
McMillan A3 700 sporter stock Shor action
A3 McMillan Sporter 700 short action
color is 50% olive 25% tan marble
Sku# A3SPRTR-S700-VAR-5

NEW IN BOX, NEVER PUT ON AN ACTION. Was going to a build with it; never got around to it.
Still have original receipt
$550 plus $25 shipping
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
McMillan A3 700 sporter stock Shor action-mcmillan-stock.jpg  
