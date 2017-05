Mcmillan A2 Remington LA stock Mcmillan A2 stock with adjustable cheek riser.

I painted it in OD green, original color is molded in Woodland Camo.

Professionally bedded by my gunsmith, for Remington LA.

Adjustable length of pull.



$525 TYD

I can text photo

Thanks, Shawn



719-494-3128