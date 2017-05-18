Mcm classic and b&c m40 for 700 LA Both long action bdl style. Prices are shipped conus.



Classic is new unused, black paint, factory magnum channel. Do not believe it has pillars, would have to scratch some paint to be sure. Standard lop with decelerator pad. I bolted a rifle in it to check fit and it's better than most are out of the box. Has one very small chip in paint behind tang and a couple white specs on paint (it's been on the bench for a little while). One dab with a sharpie and the chip will be gone! $375



M40 is a new take off from a 700 long range with heavy bbl channel. Black with grey web. Never used. $220



I have a new unused takeoff black bdl floorplate with spring I can include with either stock for $75 if needed. No follower, I need it.. may consider trades for higher comb, light weight stocks for long or short action 700s, bbls, etc. I like cool stuff.

May be crossposted, time stamp rules apply. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger Last edited by Smokepoles; 05-18-2017 at 07:13 PM .