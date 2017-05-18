Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Mcm classic and b&c m40 for 700 LA
Unread 05-18-2017, 06:06 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 646
Mcm classic and b&c m40 for 700 LA
Both long action bdl style. Prices are shipped conus.

Classic is new unused, black paint, factory magnum channel. Do not believe it has pillars, would have to scratch some paint to be sure. Standard lop with decelerator pad. I bolted a rifle in it to check fit and it's better than most are out of the box. Has one very small chip in paint behind tang and a couple white specs on paint (it's been on the bench for a little while). One dab with a sharpie and the chip will be gone! $375

M40 is a new take off from a 700 long range with heavy bbl channel. Black with grey web. Never used. $220

I have a new unused takeoff black bdl floorplate with spring I can include with either stock for $75 if needed. No follower, I need it.. may consider trades for higher comb, light weight stocks for long or short action 700s, bbls, etc. I like cool stuff.
May be crossposted, time stamp rules apply.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Mcm classic and b&c m40 for 700 LA-img_5819.jpg  
Last edited by Smokepoles; 05-18-2017 at 07:13 PM.
Unread 05-18-2017, 06:07 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 646
Re: Mcm classic and b&c m40 for 700 LA
Topside..
The tiny greenish spec behind tang on classic is the chip I mentioned.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Mcm classic and b&c m40 for 700 LA-img_5821.jpg  
Unread 05-18-2017, 06:09 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Florida
Posts: 646
Re: Mcm classic and b&c m40 for 700 LA
And the wrong side..
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Mcm classic and b&c m40 for 700 LA-img_5820.jpg  
