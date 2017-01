Mcgowen Savage 243 Win Barrel



$240 Shipped Conus. Money order or paypal gift.







Brand new Savage small shank mcgowen barrel, blued, varmint contour, 11 degree target crown, chambered in 243 win with 1:7 twist finished at 26". Never been installed. This would work prefect with the 105 thru 115's heavies or the New Sierra 110gr HPBT Matchking.$240 Shipped Conus. Money order or paypal gift.