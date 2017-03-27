Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


McCrees Precision Rem 700LA
Unread 03-27-2017, 04:42 PM
McCrees Precision Rem 700LA
I decided to put my .338 Norma on a diet so I'm selling the stock that was on it. Just like the title says, McCrees Precision, Rem 700LA, CIP length magazines. There are a couple of extras included with the stock: The cheek piece pouch from McCrees, a versa-pod bi-pod, and a Tubb T2K spud the Versa-pod attaches to.

The stock doesn't come with a magazine, I kept the magazine because it goes with the bottom metal on my new stock and I thought that would make it ready for any cartridge you may have.

There are a few scratches and so forth on the stock, as well as an additional quick detach sling point. I tried to show them in the pictures. This is priced accordingly, so please don't low ball me. I'm already taking a hit on it.

I'm asking $560.00 as it is, shipped to your door.
McCrees Precision Rem 700LA-for_sale-4.jpg   McCrees Precision Rem 700LA-for_sale-5.jpg  

Re: McCrees Precision Rem 700LA
More Pictures:
McCrees Precision Rem 700LA-for_sale-6.jpg   McCrees Precision Rem 700LA-for_sale-7.jpg  

McCrees Precision Rem 700LA-for_sale-8.jpg   McCrees Precision Rem 700LA-for_sale-9.jpg  

