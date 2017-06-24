Many Items for Sale FAL Items:

1 new bolt/extractor takedown tool. $30 shipped

1 new buttstock takedown tool. $25 shipped

1 used military blank firing device for the short Belgium break. $7 shipped



AK-47 Items:

3 used East European 3 magazine pouches. $8 ea.

2 slight used East European 3 magazine pouches. $10 ea.

2 new buttstock cleaning kits. $8 ea.

1 new set of Zastava NPAP AK Firepak (hammer and trigger). $10

1 new Zastava NPAP AK 1000-meter rear sight w/o sliding riser. $8

1 new 11/64” (large) gas port cleaning tool. $7

1 new I.O. 30 Rd factory mag. $10

1 new Magpul 30 Rd. factory mag. $12

6 new Gibb’s Rifle Co. (US Made – Lifetime Warranty) 30 Rd factory mags. $10 ea.



Ruger Speed Six Grips:

Pachmayr Gripper grip, Pachmayr Presentation grip, Hogue Monogrip grip. All look new or barely used. $35 for all three shipped.



Miscellaneous Items:

1 new GG&G flip up front sight w/instructions for an assualt rifle tactical platform. $80 shipped

1 like new set of medium height Talley 1 inch QD rings for a Ruger M77/Hawkeye $100 shipped



MSAR STG-556 Magazines:

10 New in Wrapper Amber colored 30 Rd. factory mags. $30 ea.

3 New in Wrapper Black colored 30 Rd. factory mags. $30 ea.

2 Like New Black colored 42 Rd. factory mags. $30 ea.



I accept personal checks and Money Orders. Shipping is extra, unless otherwise noted. However, all purchases over $150 are shipped free. Contact me with questions, possible trades or pictures. Willing to listen to reasonable offers. Thanks for looking.



