Manners TA Elite Swamp Camo Previous sale didnt work out so back up for sale I have a Manners TA Elite it has the tactical elite shell and is in the swamp elite camo. Inletted for stiller LA or any 700 footprint, bdl bottom metal and proof research sendero contour. It has aluminum pillars installed, limbsaver pad and an atlas rail installed. $675 shipped let me know if you have any questions thanks Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger