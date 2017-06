Manners T3 with mini chassis



I'm selling a Manners T3 in OD with the mini chassis installed. It is used, but in great condition. The only significant scratch is on the side and in the photo below. It is inletted for a Bartlein #3 barrel and Remington 700 SA. It had a receiver with a side bolt stop, so it has been milled to allow clearance for that. It comes with an AI magazine and Accu-shot picatinny rail as well as the action screws. I'm asking $750 shipped.



Thanks!



















Hello guys,I'm selling a Manners T3 in OD with the mini chassis installed. It is used, but in great condition. The only significant scratch is on the side and in the photo below. It is inletted for a Bartlein #3 barrel and Remington 700 SA. It had a receiver with a side bolt stop, so it has been milled to allow clearance for that. It comes with an AI magazine and Accu-shot picatinny rail as well as the action screws. I'm asking $750 shipped.Thanks!