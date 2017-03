Manners T2A Minni Chassis I have a T2A Manners stock inletted for a Defiance short action with a M24 contour barrel channel. It is the Minnie Chassis and comes with one AI mag. Just paid over 1200 for it. I'll take 1100 shipped and insured in the original box it came in. Call or text me with any questions please. 208/659/4713

Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



