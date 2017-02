Manners McS-TA 700 s/a footprint FS: Manners TA 700 s/a

I have a Manners TA, inletted for Sendero/Rem varmit contour, with adjustable cheek piece and spacer butt pad. Comes with a PTG DBM, 2 sling studs, and 2 sling QD on left side. It was bedded for my defiance deviant. Stock is in good condition no damage or scratches. Can send more pictures if interested.

Would consider trades for XLR.

$740 shipped

$790 w/ accurate 5rd mag