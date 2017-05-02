Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Manners MCS-T savage short action
02-05-2017, 05:40 PM
Cmcgruder
Junior Member
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Meeker ,CO
Posts: 17
Manners MCS-T savage short action
Manners MCS-T savage short action GAP camo. Mini chassis and comes with Atlasworx bottom metal that has been notched for bottom bolt release.$750 + shipping
I can text or email pictures
