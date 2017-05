Manners EH6A Elite Tac bedded for Stiller Tac 30 and Proof CF Sendero

-See Manners build details below.

-Devcon epoxy and pillar bedded by Short Action Customs. Their bedding jobs are top shelf @ $375.

-Cerakoted and bedded PTG AICS DBM bottom metal included. No magazine, no bipod.



Summary - Order Details



1 MCS-EH6A $695.00

1 Right-Handed

1 Elite Tactical (100% CF)

1 Stiller Tac 30 inlet (Rem 700)

1 PTG BDL

1 Proof Research CF Sendero Barrel Inlet

1 1" Pachmeyer Decelerator

1 Desert Sage Camo Molded

1 Atlas Rail w/integrated flush cup $45.00

1 Flush Cups (2 Left Side) $30.00



MCS Build Subtotal: $770.00

SAC Epoxy Bedding: $375.00

PTG DBM (no mag): $136.00



$1075 shipped to your door NO TRADES

