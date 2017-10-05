Manners EH5a with mini chassis for Bighorn TL2



Manners EH5a Stock (100% carbon fiber) with DBM mini chassis for Bighorn TL2 (I would think this would fit any other Remington 700 footprints its buyers responsibility to check with manners, I can provide stamped serial number if you would like to contact manners), has badger pic rail, 1 flush cup on bottom in the rear, 2 non rotating flush cups on the left side and a custom 3 color molded camo using black, coyote tan, and desert brown (chocolate). Excellent stock with some minor marks from matches and range use, worst marks are on cheek piece from removing the bolt, I had cheek piece high enough that clearance getting the bolt out was very tight.$975 shipped, price is firm