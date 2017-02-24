Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Manners EH4
Unread 02-24-2017, 03:25 PM
Manners EH4
I have a brand new EH4 stock Elite tac swamp color Stiller predator action Right handed limbsaver pad HS precision DBM metal inlet proof sendero barrel channel flush cups on bottom atlas rail $650 shipped OBO
Unread 02-24-2017, 03:51 PM
Re: Manners EH4
Long or short action?
Unread 02-24-2017, 07:19 PM
Re: Manners EH4
sorry Long action
