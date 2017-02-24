Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-24-2017, 03:25 PM
Elk Hunter 338
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: Pocatello Idaho
Posts: 516
Manners EH4
I have a brand new EH4 stock Elite tac swamp color Stiller predator action Right handed limbsaver pad HS precision DBM metal inlet proof sendero barrel channel flush cups on bottom atlas rail $650 shipped OBO
#
2
02-24-2017, 03:51 PM
martinakl
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: 83704
Posts: 247
Re: Manners EH4
Long or short action?
#
3
02-24-2017, 07:19 PM
Elk Hunter 338
Gold Member
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: Pocatello Idaho
Posts: 516
Re: Manners EH4
sorry Long action
