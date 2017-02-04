Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Manners EH3 with adjustable comb for sale
Unread 04-02-2017, 03:40 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2003
Location: The Big Country
Posts: 259
Manners EH3 with adjustable comb for sale
Manners EH3 with adjustable comb hardware installed by the Stock Doc. Stock Doc's work is superb as the photos below will show. 700 SA BDL inlet. GAP Cammo, aluminum pillars. 3rd sling swivel stud for bipod. Stock has been bedded to 700 SA with PT&G 1/4" tapered recoil lug. PT&G aluminum BDL floor plate with spring and milled follower included. Stock was bedded to floor plate and fits perfectly. When drilling out front pillar after bedding, drill bit grabbed the inside of the pillar and scarred it a little. Has absolutely no effect on the pillar's function and you have to look for it to see it. Inletted for a number three barrel but can be opened up to accept a #4 to #5 barrel. This is a great hunting or light tactical stock.

$750 OBO.

Bipod not included.

1st public I'll take it wins.

John














