Manners EH1 W/ Curtis Custom DBM Brand New unmolested stock from manners. I will not sell the stock unless the Curtis Custom DBM sells first. Prices and specs below.



Stock + DBM = $875 Shipped

Stock Only = $620 Shipped

DBM = $280 Shipped



Manners EH1 Painted Black

Remington 700SA Inlet

Remington Varmint Barrel

Badger M5 DBM Inlet

Curtis Custom DBM W/ 3rd Mag