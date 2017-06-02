     close
Manners EH1 W/ Curtis Custom DBM
  #1  
Unread 02-06-2017, 10:56 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 92
Manners EH1 W/ Curtis Custom DBM
Brand New unmolested stock from manners. I will not sell the stock unless the Curtis Custom DBM sells first. Prices and specs below.

Stock + DBM = $875 Shipped
Stock Only = $620 Shipped
DBM = $280 Shipped

Manners EH1 Painted Black
Remington 700SA Inlet
Remington Varmint Barrel
Badger M5 DBM Inlet
Curtis Custom DBM W/ 3rd Mag
    •   #2  
    Unread 02-06-2017, 12:42 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2016
    Posts: 92
    Re: Manners EH1 W/ Curtis Custom DBM
    DBM SOLD PENDING FUNDS

    The stock might be sold as well
      #3  
    Unread 02-06-2017, 02:45 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2016
    Posts: 4
    Re: Manners EH1 W/ Curtis Custom DBM
    If the dbm falls through put me in line next.
      #4  
    Unread 02-06-2017, 06:49 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2013
    Posts: 96
    Re: Manners EH1 W/ Curtis Custom DBM
    I want the stock if it's not sold
