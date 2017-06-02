Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Manners EH1 W/ Curtis Custom DBM
02-06-2017, 10:56 AM
Westex91
Manners EH1 W/ Curtis Custom DBM
Brand New unmolested stock from manners. I will not sell the stock unless the Curtis Custom DBM sells first. Prices and specs below.
Stock + DBM = $875 Shipped
Stock Only = $620 Shipped
DBM = $280 Shipped
Manners EH1 Painted Black
Remington 700SA Inlet
Remington Varmint Barrel
Badger M5 DBM Inlet
Curtis Custom DBM W/ 3rd Mag
02-06-2017, 12:42 PM
Westex91
Re: Manners EH1 W/ Curtis Custom DBM
DBM SOLD PENDING FUNDS
The stock might be sold as well
02-06-2017, 02:45 PM
blawson327
Re: Manners EH1 W/ Curtis Custom DBM
If the dbm falls through put me in line next.
02-06-2017, 06:49 PM
Blkz06
Re: Manners EH1 W/ Curtis Custom DBM
I want the stock if it's not sold
