Manners EH1 short action remington inlet I have a Manners EH1 FS, it's inlet for a Remington short action, hinged floor plate, and currently has a proof sendero lite barreled action sitting in it. It has pillars but they have not been installed yet - came that way from stocky's when I ordered it a month ago. This is also for sale as a full gun setup in the gun classifieds. Asking what I paid for it $600. Here's a few pics of it on the gun - it's black forest camo color.