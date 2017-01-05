Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Manners EH1-rem 700 LA
Manners EH1-rem 700 LA
#
1
05-01-2017, 02:08 PM
Red man
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2011
Posts: 89
Manners EH1-rem 700 LA
For Sale: Brand New Manners EH1 for a Remington 700 LA, BDL bottom metal, one stud front, 2 flush cups left side. Inlet for light palma (will work with bartlein #3B). manners Gap Camo. $650 shipped Contact: Redding Earp 601-750-4572
