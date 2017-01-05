Manners EH1-rem 700 LA For Sale: Brand New Manners EH1 for a Remington 700 LA, BDL bottom metal, one stud front, 2 flush cups left side. Inlet for light palma (will work with bartlein #3B). manners Gap Camo. $650 shipped Contact: Redding Earp 601-750-4572 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



